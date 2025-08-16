Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after acquiring an additional 168,990 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,185,000 after purchasing an additional 237,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $729.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.53 and a 200-day moving average of $658.96. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $763.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

