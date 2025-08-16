Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 66,039 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,039 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $39,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,703.04. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,349,549 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.88.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $247.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.14 and a 200 day moving average of $266.25. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

