Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in McKesson by 64.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $37,461,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $672.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $709.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.88 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.