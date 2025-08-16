Elevatus Welath Management Sells 450 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elevatus Welath Management reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 41.5% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0%

AbbVie stock opened at $206.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $365.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

