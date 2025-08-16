Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $695,702.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,219,843. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,716,734 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

