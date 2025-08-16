Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 13th

UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, Novo Nordisk A/S, United Parcel Service, and Pfizer are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of periodic dividends. Investors often buy these stocks to secure a steady income stream while still participating in potential capital appreciation. Regular dividend payments, whether in cash or additional shares, also signal a company’s financial health and earnings consistency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.23. 14,400,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,113,030. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,340,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,654,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 78,342,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,739,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.80. 7,931,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,730,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $455.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,683,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,153. The stock has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $139.74.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.73. 8,760,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,845,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,754,559. The stock has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

