Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Reliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Reliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reliance in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

Reliance Stock Performance

Reliance stock opened at $290.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day moving average of $296.47. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $347.43.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.