Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Sold by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Revvity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Revvity by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVTY opened at $89.48 on Friday. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.44.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

