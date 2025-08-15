Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,218 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $47,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 83,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $922.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $797.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.50. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $933.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

