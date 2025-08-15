Kimelman & Baird LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.2% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1%

IBM opened at $237.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $192.86 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.