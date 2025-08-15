Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $370,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,693 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,657,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,689,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,356,000 after purchasing an additional 991,022 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $139.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

