LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires 12 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 38,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,417.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,504.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,412.53. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $100,747,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.