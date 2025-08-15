NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $240,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

NEE stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

