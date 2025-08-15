Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 63 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dnca Finance grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $195.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.14. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $185.95 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

