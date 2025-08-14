York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2025

York Water (NASDAQ:YORWGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Zacks reports. York Water had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.71. York Water has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on YORW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On York Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in York Water by 36.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in York Water in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in York Water in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 8.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.