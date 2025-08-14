Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Acquires 90,250 Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,250 shares during the period. Birkenstock makes up approximately 9.4% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Birkenstock worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Birkenstock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIRK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

NYSE:BIRK opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.06. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Birkenstock had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

