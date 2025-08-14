Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Superior Plus Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

