Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.
Superior Plus Stock Down 2.8%
Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.76.
About Superior Plus
