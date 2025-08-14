GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06). 1,151,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,964,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.07).

GCM Resources Trading Down 10.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.15.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

