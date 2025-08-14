Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.43.

NYSE:PSA opened at $283.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.09. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

