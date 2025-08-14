Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2,767.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,562 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after buying an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 83.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,426,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,135,000 after buying an additional 5,658,880 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $126,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,398,000 after buying an additional 2,410,857 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 500.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,453,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,459,000 after buying an additional 2,044,680 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

