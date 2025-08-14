Whitefield Income Ltd (WHI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on August 28th

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 41.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.

Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.

