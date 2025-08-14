Whitefield Income Ltd (WHI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on August 28th

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 41.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th.
Whitefield Income Price Performance
About Whitefield Income
Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitefield Income
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Companies That Will Profit From Trump’s Semiconductor Tariffs
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
Receive News & Ratings for Whitefield Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitefield Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.