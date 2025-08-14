Succinct Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $266.52 Million (PROVE)

Succinct (PROVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Succinct token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00001128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Succinct has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. Succinct has a total market cap of $266.52 million and $257.68 million worth of Succinct was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Succinct

Succinct launched on January 20th, 2025. Succinct’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Succinct is blog.succinct.xyz. Succinct’s official Twitter account is @succinctlabs. The official website for Succinct is www.succinct.xyz.

Buying and Selling Succinct

According to CryptoCompare, “Succinct (PROVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Succinct has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 195,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Succinct is 1.4236181 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $235,677,690.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.succinct.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Succinct directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Succinct should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Succinct using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

