Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 800 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 279.9% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $211,408,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Melius cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius Research set a $93.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.