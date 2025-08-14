E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 419.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,899,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $384,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 75,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.