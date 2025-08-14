Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 2,078,861 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,078,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,264,000. Boston Partners owned 0.68% of Equitable as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 5,536.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,691 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $99,319,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Equitable by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,758,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,927,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Equitable by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,245,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,763 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,615.43. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,521,837.06. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,960. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Equitable Trading Down 0.5%

EQH opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

