SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

