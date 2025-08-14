MultiBank Group 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $88.07 Million ($MBG)

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, MultiBank Group has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. MultiBank Group has a total market capitalization of $271.27 million and approximately $88.07 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiBank Group token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00001826 BTC on exchanges.

MultiBank Group was first traded on July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. MultiBank Group’s official message board is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news. The official website for MultiBank Group is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 87,683,915.45 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 2.21234395 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $67,651,695.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiBank Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiBank Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

