Bruker Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $72.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $797.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

