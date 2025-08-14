Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Bought by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2,422.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of LNW opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.29 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.61 per share, for a total transaction of $120,901.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,951.80. This trade represents a 27.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonia Korsanos purchased 8,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.05 per share, for a total transaction of $645,603.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,340.75. This represents a 54.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,756 shares of company stock worth $1,421,688. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.