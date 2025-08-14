Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Trading Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 224,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 224,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kintavar Exploration Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Kintavar Exploration

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

