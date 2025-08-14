Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Has $225,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 245.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

