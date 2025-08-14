LOFI Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges (LOFI)

LOFI (LOFI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. LOFI has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and $1.61 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LOFI has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One LOFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LOFI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121,600.20 or 1.00385023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121,377.75 or 1.00201384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00346817 BTC.

LOFI Token Profile

LOFI launched on November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.02582644 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,787,314.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LOFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LOFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.