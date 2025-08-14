Global Dollar (USDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.22 Million

Global Dollar (USDG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Global Dollar has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Global Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Dollar

Global Dollar’s genesis date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 322,723,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar.

Global Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 322,723,192.899397. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99993215 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $8,981,689.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

