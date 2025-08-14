SouthState Corp Has $35,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 216.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Airbnb by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Airbnb by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $83,634.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,240,816.03. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 236,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

