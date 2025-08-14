Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,152 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.25% of Waste Connections worth $125,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 890.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $185.70 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

