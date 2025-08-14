Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Purchases $6,539,793.74 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 358,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $6,539,793.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,105,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,296,848.04. This represents a 6.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jana Partners Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 250,000 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $5,315,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 163,456 shares of Rapid7 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,280,561.92.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 149.12%. The business had revenue of $214.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Rapid7 by 5,311.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management grew its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

