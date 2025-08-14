Wrapped Bera Price Tops $2.12 on Major Exchanges (WBERA)

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Wrapped Bera has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bera has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bera token can now be purchased for approximately $2.12 or 0.00001753 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bera Token Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official website is berachain.com. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain.

Wrapped Bera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 2.15750782 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,128,064.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

