S Bank Fund Management Ltd Takes $475,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 173,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 26,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.39, for a total value of $9,630,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,899,281.72. This represents a 39.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $432.52 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $445.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The firm had revenue of $773,689 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.