Head-To-Head Analysis: Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Wheels Up Experience and Archer Aviation are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wheels Up Experience and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Archer Aviation 0 1 7 0 2.88

Risk and Volatility

Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $13.4286, indicating a potential upside of 31.91%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archer Aviation has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -42.68% N/A -25.12% Archer Aviation N/A -62.65% -51.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Archer Aviation”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $765.89 million 1.31 -$339.64 million ($0.47) -3.05 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$536.80 million ($1.35) -7.54

Wheels Up Experience has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation. Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheels Up Experience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheels Up Experience beats Archer Aviation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience



Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels. Its Wheels Up Charter provides charter flight services for passenger groups, sports teams, global corporate events, and tour operations, as well as global passenger, cargo, emergency, and government services. In addition, the company offers wholesale charter services; group charter and cargo flights; maintenance, repair, and operations services; fixed-base operator services; safety and security services; and government, defense, emergency, and medical transport missions. It serves individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers. As of December 31, 2024, the company operated a fleet of 154 owned and leased aircraft. Wheels Up Experience Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chamblee, Georgia.

About Archer Aviation



Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

