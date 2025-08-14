Head-To-Head Analysis: ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) & Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) and Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Premium Catering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 0.93% 12.54% 4.38% Premium Catering N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 0 3 1 3.25 Premium Catering 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for ABM Industries and Premium Catering, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ABM Industries currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Premium Catering.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and Premium Catering”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $8.36 billion 0.37 $81.40 million $1.24 39.94 Premium Catering $3.81 million 3.41 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Premium Catering.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Premium Catering on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Premium Catering

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries. It also operates a central kitchen under the Premium Catering brand name to supply budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers; operates food stalls; and provides buffet catering services for private functions, and corporate and community events, as well as provides ancillary delivery services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore. Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hero Global Enterprises Limited.

