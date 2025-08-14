NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 1365409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPKI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NPK International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NPK International in a report on Monday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. NPK International had a negative net margin of 62.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NPK International Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lori Briggs sold 9,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $81,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 268,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,127.78. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,727 shares of company stock worth $243,362 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in NPK International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,179,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,331,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

