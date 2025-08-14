Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,249 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,065,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $907,420,000 after buying an additional 1,689,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after buying an additional 141,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $112.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

