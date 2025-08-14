Nuveen LLC Invests $74.63 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231,544 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,634,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total transaction of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,205 shares of company stock worth $20,932,366. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $702.75 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $733.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $571.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

