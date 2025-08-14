Stefan A. Dyckerhoff Sells 1,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,681.12. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $193.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.79, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $199.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Astera Labs by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astera Labs by 141.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

