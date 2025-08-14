Stefan A. Dyckerhoff Sells 1,000 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,681.12. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Astera Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $193.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.79, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $199.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.
View Our Latest Report on ALAB
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.