Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 460,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $49,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

XPO stock opened at $130.33 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

