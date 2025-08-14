Head to Head Contrast: Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) versus Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences -117.20% -149.01% -39.04% Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Assembly Biosciences and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and Acura Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $28.52 million 6.66 -$40.18 million ($5.58) -4.44 Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acura Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assembly Biosciences.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial. The company also develops ABI-4334, a next-generation capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV). In addition, it develops an oral non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor targeting transplant-related herpesviruses; and a small molecule interferon-a receptor agonist targeting HBV and HDV. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and BeiGene, Ltd. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

