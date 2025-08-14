Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $37.42 Million Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,621 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $37,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.35). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9088 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 179.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

