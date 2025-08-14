Heck Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,384 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $122.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

