American Money Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 517,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $165.81 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

