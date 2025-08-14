Ted Buchan & Co Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $149.35 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.73. The firm has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

